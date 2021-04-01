 Skip to main content
Letter: Priorities and public safety
Letter: Priorities and public safety

Capitol Breach

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing March 3 examining the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 GREG NASH, POOL VIA AP

On July 20, 2016, a hot air balloon hit some high tension power lines and crashed near Lockhart, Texas. All 16 people on board were killed. It was the deadliest balloon crash in U.S. history.

In response to that accident, Sen. Ted Cruz authored a bill, and it was passed by Congress in 2017 that requires medical certificates for commercial balloon operators.

In 2018 Senator Cruz, in a letter to the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, wrote, "I am writing to you regarding the implementation of Section 318 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. I am deeply concerned with the Federal Aviation Administration’s lack of action which unnecessarily puts passengers of commercial balloon flights across the country at risk.”

On March 16, eight people were killed by a gunman in Atlanta. On March 22, 10 people were killed by a shooter in Boulder. On March 22, 10 more people were killed by guns in Chicago.

There is renewed discussion about whether the lack of background checks for purchasing guns and prohibitions of sales of assault weapons are putting innocent citizens at risk.

Did Senator Cruz express concern that the lack of action of gun safety was putting people across the country at risk? No, he said discussing ways to reduce gun violence was “ridiculous theater” and that gun control measures just “make it worse.”

Why are the senator and other members of Congress more concerned about the deaths of hot air balloon passengers than grocery shoppers in Colorado?

Paul Canny, Lincoln

