Letter: Priorities and public safety

On July 20, 2016, a hot air balloon hit some high tension power lines and crashed near Lockhart, Texas. All 16 people on board were killed. It was the deadliest balloon crash in U.S. history.

In response to that accident, Sen. Ted Cruz authored a bill, and it was passed by Congress in 2017 that requires medical certificates for commercial balloon operators.

In 2018 Senator Cruz, in a letter to the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, wrote, "I am writing to you regarding the implementation of Section 318 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. I am deeply concerned with the Federal Aviation Administration’s lack of action which unnecessarily puts passengers of commercial balloon flights across the country at risk.”

On March 16, eight people were killed by a gunman in Atlanta. On March 22, 10 people were killed by a shooter in Boulder. On March 22, 10 more people were killed by guns in Chicago.

There is renewed discussion about whether the lack of background checks for purchasing guns and prohibitions of sales of assault weapons are putting innocent citizens at risk.