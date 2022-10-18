Letter: Prime time for Husker football

If Nebraska football wants to get serious about winning national championships in the near future the coach we need to return to prominence is Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

Sanders (currently coaching at Jackson State) is the type of coach who can draw in and maximize the five-star skill-player recruits that can turn around a football program. We need eyes on our program again, and he is the type of coach that can draw attention at the national level.

Coach Prime's current challenge is developing offensive and defensive line and resources needed to compete against the juggernauts of the college world. With superior coaching and strength training facilities, Nebraska would have a distinct advantage in building up the boys into men in the trenches and putting Coach Prime in the position to do what he does best -- attract the best and share the spotlight he brings.

The Huskers do not need a retread or someone associated with the program. The Huskers need someone who can bring in the best athletes in the nation, put the spotlight on those players and give those players a blueprint to landing on an NFL roster. There will be lots of chatter about building a program the right way, and there are no shortcuts to building a successful program. With the changes in the landscape of transfer rules and NIL involvement, now is the time for Huskers to think big.

Scott Mathes, Johnston, Iowa