 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Prime time for Husker football

  • 0

If Nebraska football wants to get serious about winning national championships in the near future the coach we need to return to prominence is Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

Sanders (currently coaching at Jackson State) is the type of coach who can draw in and maximize the five-star skill-player recruits that can turn around a football program. We need eyes on our program again, and he is the type of coach that can draw attention at the national level.

Coach Prime's current challenge is developing offensive and defensive line and resources needed to compete against the juggernauts of the college world. With superior coaching and strength training facilities, Nebraska would have a distinct advantage in building up the boys into men in the trenches and putting Coach Prime in the position to do what he does best -- attract the best and share the spotlight he brings.

People are also reading…

The Huskers do not need a retread or someone associated with the program. The Huskers need someone who can bring in the best athletes in the nation, put the spotlight on those players and give those players a blueprint to landing on an NFL roster. There will be lots of chatter about building a program the right way, and there are no shortcuts to building a successful program. With the changes in the landscape of transfer rules and NIL involvement, now is the time for Huskers to think big.

Scott Mathes, Johnston, Iowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Democrats out of touch

Letter: Democrats out of touch

While Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats are focused on their war on U.S. fossil fuel companies in favor of renewable energy, pardoning…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Letter: No place for negative ads

Letter: No place for negative ads

A friend of mine recently told me that she has decided she won't vote for any the political candidates whose campaigns run hate advertising to…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News