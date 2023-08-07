Ever since Joe Biden announced his run for the White House, the media has been asking about his involvement in his son’s business dealings with foreign countries.

Hunter Biden was paid handsomely for serving on the board of directors of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter Biden also worked with a scandal-plagued (and now-bankrupt) Chinese energy company called CEFC China Energy. They paid $4.8 million to LLCs controlled by Hunter Biden and James Biden.

All along, President Biden denied any knowledge of it, saying, "I've never spoken to my son about his business dealings.” He said that during a debate, and he said it to numerous reporters at different times in recent years.

Lately, however, the White House press secretary has changed the wording a bit. When she was asked about the ever-changing narrative, she said, "The president has never been in business with his son," as opposed to the president never speaking to Hunter about it.

In sworn testimony, Hunter's ex-business partner Devon Archer told a congressional committee that Joe Biden had dinner at the Cafe Milano with Hunter Biden and his foreign associates Kenes Rakishev, Karim Massimov and Yelena Baturina. Are we supposed to believe Joe Biden that he knew nothing of Hunter’s business dealings? The committee investigating all of this has uncovered more than 20 LLCs set up by Hunter and James Biden to receive money from foreign interests. What did those LLCs do to earn money? What was their “product?” You know the answer: influence.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln