Letter, 12/29: President's language is degrading

Several days earlier this month after watching President Trump referring to FBI agents as scum, I called the offices of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse. I asked why none had spoken out about our president calling the FBI scum.

To me scum is such a degrading word that very, very few should ever be referred to in that manner.

Hillary Clinton in 2016 said half of Trump supporters were deplorables, which was wrong too! She later apologized for her generalization. However, Fischer went on record calling her statement disgusting and disturbing. Evidently Fischer feels it's OK to call someone scum, though.

Ricketts thought it was "disgraceful and disrespectful" for a 2016 Nebraska football player to kneel during the national anthem. He, too, must think it's OK to call FBI agents scum.

Fortenberry in 2018 went in an uproar when his campaign sign was "vandalized." Yet he evidently sees no problem with calling the FBI scum. I have to confess I voted for Ricketts and Fortenberry. I believe the vast majority of all law enforcement people go to work every morning as most Americans do with the idea they will do their job.