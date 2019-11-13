{{featured_button_text}}
In a recent letter, the writer tried to rationalize his voting for the inexperienced and scandal-ridden Donald Trump by claiming he was “saluting the office.” A strange claim when he admitted he had to hold his nose while doing so.

But rather than “Saluting the office", this president has brought shame to the office, and to this country that will take years to overcome. As the evidence against this unchristian man piles up, many Republicans appear to be sticking with this immoral president rather than supporting America and the Constitution. If impeachment proceeds to the Senate, Is there any question which side Nebraska’s Republican delegation will choose?

Ken Rousek, Lincoln

