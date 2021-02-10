 Skip to main content
Letter: President can't be above law
Letter: President can't be above law

Photo1

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on Jan. 20 on the South Lawn of the White House en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort. 

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Is it unconstitutional to hold impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump or any official because they are no longer in office? The Constitution wording is not clear, and a simple first read of it, if a person is out of office, you can’t remove them.

Whew, I don’t actually have to think about it. The Senate is also allowed to prevent the official from running again, which they must convict to do. That wording was there for a reason.

My question to the Senate is what prevents a sitting president from committing a crime covered by federal statutes, pardoning themselves and leaving office? Once the Senate sets the precedent the answer seems to be nothing.

At the very least, senators just voting not to convict would not be making the president above the law.

Herb Abrams, Lincoln

