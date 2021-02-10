Letter: President can't be above law

Is it unconstitutional to hold impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump or any official because they are no longer in office? The Constitution wording is not clear, and a simple first read of it, if a person is out of office, you can’t remove them.

Whew, I don’t actually have to think about it. The Senate is also allowed to prevent the official from running again, which they must convict to do. That wording was there for a reason.

My question to the Senate is what prevents a sitting president from committing a crime covered by federal statutes, pardoning themselves and leaving office? Once the Senate sets the precedent the answer seems to be nothing.

At the very least, senators just voting not to convict would not be making the president above the law.

Herb Abrams, Lincoln

