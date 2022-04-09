Letter: Preserve sanctity of Snell Hill

Nature is our place of worship. For many Linconites, including ourselves, the way to connect with God is through plants, animals and especially geographical features like creeks and hills. This very old practice of prayer is shared by both Native Americans and the Ancient Tribes of Europe.

There are very few places left in Lincoln to do this. One beautiful exception is Snell Hill, located just south of Pioneers Boulevard, between Highway 77 and S. First Street. Boasting an impressive vista, this hill also serves an important cultural purpose.

Native American-led spiritual worshipers congregate at sacred sites very near to Snell Hill on a weekly (and sometimes daily) basis. These regular meetings bring together community, celebrate Indigenous culture and always welcome newcomers from all walks of life. This type of prayerful human community requires immersion in natural surroundings.

Preserving Snell Hill’s beauty and shape is critical for the spiritual well-being of these sites and their congregations, but now it could be graded and paved if the proposed “Wilderness Crossing” development is approved. Must this sad history continue?

The city is considering allowing this agricultural zone to be packed with more than 500 units. While we acknowledge the desperate need for affordable housing, this is not affordable nor is it the place to do it.

We call upon the City Council, the Catholic Church, and the people of Lincoln to preserve Snell Hill as a natural and cultural site.

Beaumont Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and Wyatt Nelson, Lincoln

