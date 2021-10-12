Letter: Prescription drug costs need regulation

My husband, Jerry, fought Multiple Sclerosis for more than 30 years until his death earlier this year. Like many Americans, Jerry relied on daily medications.

In October 2020, we learned the price of one of those crucial medications, Glatiramer, was suddenly going up by $580.25 a month.

Sadly, too many families face the burden of skyrocketing drug costs. In a recent AARP survey, more than half of voters 50 and over were worried about being able to afford the medications they or their family members need.

The good news is that bills currently before Congress would save both seniors and taxpayers billions of dollars on prescription drugs. It's outrageous that we pay three times what people in other countries pay for the same medicine.

AARP has urged Congress to act in three areas.

First, allow Medicare to negotiate the prices it pays for prescription drugs. Every year, Medicare spends more than $129 billion on prescription drugs. Yet it’s prohibited by law from negotiating with drug companies to get lower prices.

Second, create an annual out-of-pocket cap on what people on Medicare pay for their prescription drugs.