Letter: Pregnancy centers fill vital need

Lincoln rally, 6.24

Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

I am saddened to see animosity and violence against pregnancy centers. The services they provide free of charge to communities are impressive and commendable.

From my experience, I have seen girls and women provided with free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, free counseling -- and if they choose to carry their babies -- free parenting classes, free birthing classes, free diapers, free baby clothes, free baby equipment, furniture and essentials ... all from caring women who are trying to meet the needs of these mothers.

Why or how can this be evil? Many centers also offer school classroom instruction on healthy relationships in dating. All of these services are offered with the pregnancy centers receiving nothing in return.

I am proud that we have centers like this in our community, along with many other nonprofits who serve people in so many ways. It makes Lincoln the caring community we are.

Peggy Zuercher, Lincoln

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

