Letter: Preble brings key experience

The next public defender needs to have management and budget experience. Trevin Preble has extensive management experience, leading teams for a Fortune 500 company. He is the only candidate who oversaw a budget for his department while hiring, mentoring and leading large teams of people. Trevin Preble is also a successful trial attorney who has defended cases from DUI to murder.

Trevin's opponent, Kristi Egger, is an excellent trial attorney. But, the fact is that she has no management experience. In her 33 years at the public defender's office, she never rose to a leadership position.

The Lancaster County Public Defender's Office is in essence a prepaid legal service provided by the people of Lancaster County for those who are charged with a crime and are indigent. The budget for the Lancaster County Public Defender's Office was $5 million in 2021. In addition to that amount, private attorneys were paid about $2.1 million in 2021 to cover cases that the office conflicted out of or that exceeded their caseload standards.

The amount for private attorneys will most likely double next year as the courts have raised the hourly rate paid to private attorneys by almost 100%. At the rate of growth, the people of Lancaster County should expect to pay about $4 million to private attorneys in addition to the budget of the public defenders office.

Trevin Preble is the only candidate with the experience to lead the public defender's office while being fiscally accountable to the people of Lancaster County.

Bradley Sipp, Lincoln