Letter: Prayer for a calmer life

Elections come and go, but an officeholder's term gets filled with projects and deliberations. Subsequently, for those in the community who follow such actions, some may take the opportunity to approach public servants with responses and suggestions.

For the rest of us who just let officials go about their business, we could still set aside a moment to pray for blessings to result from their work.

The composer J.S. Bach included such a prayer in Cantata 193, which he authored for the election of the town council. An aria from this work offers the petition: "Send down, Lord, Your blessing, make them prosper and sustain them, who administer justice before You and are the protectors of the poor! Send down, Lord, Your blessing!"

Perhaps if we follow St. Paul's advice and "pray for all in authority" (1 Timothy 2:2), life would be a bit calmer.

Phillip Hannemann, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0