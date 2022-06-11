Letter: Pray for action, then act

Seems we have a new dimension to American exceptionalism! Rather than have conversations and find solutions to continued gun violence, people just restate mottos and well-worn statements (guns don’t kill people, people do; the government is coming to get your guns; it’s just a mental health issue; just take the guns away; prevent angry people with grievances from having guns) so without action nothing changes.

We pray and then await the next inevitable mass killing (coming to a community near you!) I am looking for and will only support political leaders who are committed to finding solutions – not those who espouse the same old response repeatedly. I am looking for leaders who follow these principles:

Do not dehumanize anyone.

Reject violence as a solution to resolving differences with others.

Commit to listening to other points of view and finding new ways of addressing this national crisis.

It is inconceivable to me that an 18-year-old could buy two AR-15 rifles for his birthday. What does he need these guns for except to slaughter innocent children and unsuspecting school people trying to do their jobs? What happened to their constitutional right to “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness?”

As much as I abhor the idea maybe, we need to show what AR-15s do to kids and others (the open casket of Emmett Till seemed to get people’s attention!). Surely our citizens would say never again and force political action to address the gun issue.

Where there is a will there is a way! Australia and England figured it out. Find ways to stop the carnage. No excuses! As people of faith if we are going to pray for anything it’s that our politicians have the courage to act!

Dan Wheeler, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0