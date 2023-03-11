The State Board of Education has approved repeal of Rule 23, which requires passage of a basic skills competency test for initial certification as a teacher. Nebraska uses the Praxis CORE test. Those who will complain that this "lowers our standards" might wish to consider:

Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy said in evaluating Nebraska's teacher preparation programs that "basic pedagogical tests, including the Praxis CORE, have not been shown to correlate with teaching effectiveness."

Here's another reason not be stuck on the Praxis CORE test: Johns Hopkins also pointed out that such tests "reproduce the inequality of prior access to strong education, thereby disadvantaging minority applicants at disproportionate levels. "

Nobody wants ineffective teachers in the classroom, even if they might ease the teacher shortage. There are better ways to assess candidates while not discouraging people who could become valuable educators for our children. I hope Gov. Jim Pillen sees fit to approve the repeal of Rule 23.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland