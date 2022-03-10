Letter: Postal service not serving well

Do you remember when mail was delivered in a timely fashion? It was dependable at a reasonable cost. Those days appear to be gone thanks to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was given his current position by the USPS Board of Governors (all of whom were appointed by then President Trump) and confirmed by the GOP majority in the Senate. This confirmation was finalized despite numerous conflicts of interest.

So why am I writing now? People are having problems with payments not being received by due dates and late fees being charged. Some checks are taking two-plus weeks to be delivered. When calling the bank to see if a check had cleared, a friend mentioned the postal service. The bank officer said, "Don't get me started on that!" The bank is getting bombarded with similar problems.

People have spent hours on the phone talking to businesses who want their money. They can literally say "the check is in the mail."

They would love to send DeJoy a bill for causing them to waste time on the phone and possible credit score damages. Unfortunately, it might take two or three weeks for him to get the statement.

Thanks go to DeJoy, the Board of Governors, Trump, and the Republican Senate for returning us to the Pony Express.

James Gleason, Lincoln

