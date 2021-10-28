Letter: Postal service has bright future

Regarding the Lincoln Journal Star editorial ("Postal Service is held to unreasonable standard," Oct. 21), I’d like to clarify several factors that are not accurate in this editorial.

First and foremost is the claim that we are cutting delivery from five days a week to three. The United States Postal Service continues to deliver six days and week and in many areas seven days a week to provide world-class service to our valued customers.

Recently, the Postal Service unveiled our 10-year plan to ensure we remain the nation’s most trusted federal agency.

The plan, called Delivering for America, will help put the organization on a path to financial sustainability, according to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who announced its key components in a March 23 message to employees.

“This plan marks the start of an important chapter for the Postal Service in our long history and tradition of changing and improving to better serve the American public,” DeJoy wrote.

The plan will:

* Create a modernized Postal Service capable of providing world-class service reliability at affordable prices.

* Maintain universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery.