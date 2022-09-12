Letter: Possible link to Alzheimer's

As a followup to the Journal Star's recent story on Alzheimer's (Alzheimer’s killing more area residents each year, Aug. 28), a study recently published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation reports that glyphosate, the active ingredient in many commercial herbicides, may cause an increased risk of neurologic disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers from Arizona State University and the Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium said their findings show for the first time that glyphosate crosses from the bloodstream into the brain, potentially increasing the risk of a range of neurological disorders.

"Our analysis revealed that glyphosate infiltrated the brain in a dose-dependent manner," the authors wrote. "Collectively, given that a large subset of the population may be exposed to this chemical agent, these results raise awareness of the detrimental effects glyphosate exposure may have on the brain and human health."

They noted that the rise in glyphosate application to corn and soy crops correlates positively with increased death rates due to Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Amy Svoboda, Lincoln