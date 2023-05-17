Most people are well aware of the huge donations to the Suzanne Geist campaign from the Peed family, and Pete Ricketts, who doesn’t even live in Lincoln.

Fortunately, the majority of Lincoln voters saw through the huge outside donations and were turned off by the constant attack ads on Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Many of those ads were distorted and even flat-out false.

Besides her attacks, Geist had little or nothing to add as far as her agenda. She claims she would make Lincoln more affordable and reduce taxes but she never said how.

She claimed she would make Lincoln safer but once again never said how. If her plan to make the city safer by hiring police, which is already being done by the current mayor.

Unlike Geist, Gaylor, Baird had an agenda, and she presented her accomplishments and goals in her ads. She also promoted making Lincoln a more accepting city to all. And the majority of voters accepted her plans to keep Lincoln a progressive city and continuing the advancements started by former mayor Chris Beutler.

John Votta, Lincoln