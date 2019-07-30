I read with interest the proposed wheel tax for Lancaster County. Supposedly, that money would be used to pay for roads and bridge repair.
Interesting, since county commissioners have previously cut the county engineer's budget so deep she will only have enough to rebuild one bridge in the county.
Unless you've been living with your head in a hole for these past several months, we know the weather has not been very friendly to the highways and byways in our county. As a result, there are many more bridges to be fixed than one.
It seems commissioners don't care to understand the importance for our rural citizens to be able to get from point A to Point B with minimal hassle. Many of the bridges are not safe for farm equipment or trucks hauling cattle or grain. These farmers must go miles out of their way to get to a field half a mile from their farm.
Engineer Pam Dingman explained the need for millions of dollars to the commissioners, but they didn't seem to grasp the importance or urgency. Perhaps they care more about their reelection than about the constituents in rural Lancaster County.
In 2020, some of these commissioners are up for reelection. Perhaps it's time for some new faces on the Board of Commissioners. Wouldn't you agree?
Judy Zabel, Lincoln