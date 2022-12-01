Letter: Pompeo remarks miss the mark

If there is one component that has held our democratic ideals to the highest standards in the history of mankind, it is undeniably the institutional concept of public education.

Teaching the populace to be literate, think independently and bring creative process of innovation for the benefit of society has had no limits to the success of greatest experiment, democracy.

In a recent head-spinning comment, Republican Mike Pompeo says the head of the teacher’s union is the “most dangerous person in the world” and that teachers teach “filth” to children. The ignorance of this statement is beyond reproach.

Once again, we have a noted Republican seeking the support of a gullible base of a political party that has gone off the rails.

I have been involved in public education my entire adult life and never, ever witnessed one teacher, administrator or support staff use any rhetoric teaching “filth” to students. Teachers teach, along with subject content, truth, respect, dignity and acceptance to fellow human beings, concepts the Republican Party leadership has left behind in an effort to pander for votes. It is pathetic and sickening. Wake up, America, or you will lose it all.

Robert Hegler, Cortland