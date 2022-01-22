Letter: Politics making COVID worse

Every day, there is a shocking juxtaposition of stories in the daily paper.

One story says local hospitals are in emergency mode due to being overwhelmed by COVID patients. Another story says the GOP-packed Supreme Court strikes down vaccine mandates for workplaces.

One story says a local health department implements mask mandates to protect the community from exploding cases of COVID. Another story says the state's Republican attorney general files a lawsuit to strike the health measure down.

One story says over-taxed public schools are forced to go to limited days of the week because of teacher and staff shortage due to COVID cases. Another story says the Republican governor brags about his opposition to mask mandates.

Anyone else sense a pattern? The community is ravaged by a plague. Democrats try to implement sensible, scientifically based public health measures to deal with it. Republicans try to block all of those measures.

It's almost like Republicans want to extend the plague as long as possible because they think it is to their political advantage. Might be time to prove them wrong.

Thomas P. Lynch, Lincoln

