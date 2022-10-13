Letter: Political pot and candidate kettle

Recent letters to the LJS have supported Pat Condon’s experience as county attorney, an obvious result of being the incumbent of this race. The position is not as simple as enforcing the law – priorities must be set with limited resources. Those priorities are a reflection of the mindset of the candidate -- which some people interpret as politics.

Pat Condon will always stick in my mind as the county law enforcement officer who filed an opinion to have Pat Lopez removed as the interim health director during the peak of COVID in 2020. This did not support the public good but placated business owners who were fighting the mask mandates at the time.

Was this action in the best interest of the citizens of Lancaster County in 2020? It clearly was not, and it was also not the best use of the county attorney’s time. For Condon's supporters to attack Adam Morfeld as a politician is as clear a case of the pot calling the kettle black as I’ve seen in some time.

Julie B. Petersen, Lincoln