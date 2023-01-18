 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Police should focus on basics

I appreciate Police Chief Teresa Ewins' and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's enthusiasm in addressing department issues -- almost.

But maybe the police should just get back to basics. Put the motorcycle cops back on the road with radar and catch red light runners. Put radar back in school zones. All too often drivers are going 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Police are there to protect the citizens. They should do their jobs. They shouldn't wait for the accidents to happen.

It occurs to me while driving around town that Lincoln is starting to look like Omaha. Lincoln is known as a safe and comfortable place to raise families. We need our police to help make it so.

Douglas McClelland, Lincoln

