Letter: Plutocracy lives on in state

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

If you have seen one of the recent ads for gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, we should all feel better to know that Pillen with his gun and dog are protecting us from all the vicious wildlife in the state of Nebraska. That being said, you should expect that Charles Herbster will show up in a campaign ad with an AR-15 to show that his gun, and probably his hands, are bigger than Pillen’s. What’s next? Sitting down in a bar drinking beer with buddies wearing ball caps?

You may have noticed that neither one has put forth any policies to better the quality of life of the residents of Nebraska. You may have thought with Pete Ricketts' exit from the governor’s office that plutocracy (acquiring power through wealth) was dead in Nebraska, but remember we still have Pillen and Herbster.

Ellen Hardy, Lincoln

