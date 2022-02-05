Letter: Plutocracy lives on in state

If you have seen one of the recent ads for gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, we should all feel better to know that Pillen with his gun and dog are protecting us from all the vicious wildlife in the state of Nebraska. That being said, you should expect that Charles Herbster will show up in a campaign ad with an AR-15 to show that his gun, and probably his hands, are bigger than Pillen’s. What’s next? Sitting down in a bar drinking beer with buddies wearing ball caps?