Letter: Plenty of ways to be involved

Power to the people! Lincoln’s level of civic engagement could be a model for other cities. Whatever your interest, you can find a coalition to plug into -- or in my case “unplug.”

Conserving our natural resources is my passion, and I’m excited about the groups I’ve found in my new hometown. In a tough political climate, bipartisan issues like conservation provide areas where we can come together. Of course, there's always more to do, but reflecting on our successes can be empowering.

While conserving energy we can redirect our people-power to meet new goals. Lincoln’s Climate Action Plan carves out a path for a bright future. Lincoln Electric Service is also lighting the way in our city, while Nebraska is shining nationally with accomplishments.

Take time to thank our congressional representatives for their bipartisan work on greenhouse gas reductions. Check out their powerful efforts: Sen. Deb Fischer’s work on the Growing Climate Solutions Act, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s Climate Solutions Caucus work, Rep. Don Bacon’s renewable fuel initiatives and Sen. Ben Sasse’s value of innovative eco-solutions.