Letter: Plenty of science opposes bill

I’m writing in response to Attorney General Doug Peterson’s recent Local View, “Safety, law motivate actions" (Aug. 5). Peterson’s column seems to have been triggered by an earlier Local View by Sara Rips, “Make state safe for all” (July 27)

Rips took Peterson to task for joining with 16 other state attorneys general to file an amicus brief in federal court defending Arkansas bill HB1570, which bans lifesaving, gender-affirming medical care for Arkansas’ trans youth. Peterson seemed particularly offended by Rips’ statement that she is “speaking truth to power.”

I’m sure Peterson didn’t intend this, but his column actually reinforces Rips’ point about the importance of speaking truth to power — and doing so publicly in order to fact check officials who like to offer reasonable-sounding but misleading and disingenuous justifications for their actions, citing evidence that doesn’t hold water.