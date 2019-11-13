I am responding to the recent letters of Oscar Blomstedt and William Boernke. Four hundred years ago the pilgrims came to America. William Bradford, soon after arriving at Plymouth Rock, wrote the Mayflower Compact, "In God we trust." The Bible was their manual and template for freedom and liberty. This had never been tried before in the history of the world.
For the next 200 years only protestant Christians lived in the 13 colonies. All protestant denominations experienced freedom of religion. The men that established the 13 colonies were learned men of the Bible and prayed daily. No law or rule could be enacted unless it met biblical approval. You see, the Bible was the main textbook in the public schools for 175 years.
George Washington, the father of our nation, stated, "It is impossible to govern the world without God and the Bible." Did you know that 52 of 56 signers of the Constitution were deeply committed Christians? Congress purchased and imported 20,000 Bibles to give to the people of this nation. Thomas Jefferson wrote on the front of his well-worn Bible, "I am a Christian." In the early days, 106 or 108 universities started in America were created by protestant Christians. The two huge doors at the Supreme Court have the Ten Commandments engraved on them.
Mr. Boernke, the money you carry in your billfold and pocket has printed upon it, "In God We Trust."
Also, Mr. Boernke, in the early 1960s the Democrats removed the Bible, Ten Commandments and prayer from the public schools and substituted the local police department with separation of church and state, which is the foundation of Communism and in snot written in our Constitution.
Ronald Rieck, Lincoln