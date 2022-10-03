 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Plenty of concern for immigrants

  • 0

Dave Kendle of Garland ("Why all the sudden consternation," Sept. 27) seems to think Democrats weren’t as concerned about finding 53 dead migrants in a semi-trailer as sending 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. I don’t know what news programs he watches, but there was concern on all accounts.

He makes it sound like the ones flown to Martha’s Vineyard went there “happily and voluntarily.” Maybe that was because they were lied to using a fake pamphlet. No one knew they were arriving until they got there, and since this is a summer resort area, it closed down after Labor Day. Even so they were welcomed with open arms.

This was strictly a political stunt by Florida’s governor taking them from Texas. Sounds like one-upmanship over the Texas governor.

People are also reading…

Since there are so many “We are hiring” signs in Lincoln, some need to be brought here to fill these open jobs. But there should be coordination between the ones sending and the ones receiving.

It must be bad in their native countries since the people migrating feel the need to leave family and friends to try to find a better life. Ask yourself, what would I do if found in the same circumstances as these migrants?

My great grandparents arrived in the U.S. from Germany during the 1800s. Germans and Irish were not welcomed with open arms back then. I wish I’d found out why they felt the need to migrate.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-en…

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm…

Letter: Let justice be served

Letter: Let justice be served

I am disappointed, but not surprised, at the heartless decision to deny Earnest Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. (Pardons Board d…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News