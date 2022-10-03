Letter: Plenty of concern for immigrants

Dave Kendle of Garland ("Why all the sudden consternation," Sept. 27) seems to think Democrats weren’t as concerned about finding 53 dead migrants in a semi-trailer as sending 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. I don’t know what news programs he watches, but there was concern on all accounts.

He makes it sound like the ones flown to Martha’s Vineyard went there “happily and voluntarily.” Maybe that was because they were lied to using a fake pamphlet. No one knew they were arriving until they got there, and since this is a summer resort area, it closed down after Labor Day. Even so they were welcomed with open arms.

This was strictly a political stunt by Florida’s governor taking them from Texas. Sounds like one-upmanship over the Texas governor.

Since there are so many “We are hiring” signs in Lincoln, some need to be brought here to fill these open jobs. But there should be coordination between the ones sending and the ones receiving.

It must be bad in their native countries since the people migrating feel the need to leave family and friends to try to find a better life. Ask yourself, what would I do if found in the same circumstances as these migrants?

My great grandparents arrived in the U.S. from Germany during the 1800s. Germans and Irish were not welcomed with open arms back then. I wish I’d found out why they felt the need to migrate.

Linda Humphress, Lincoln