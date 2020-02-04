Letter, 2/5: Please don't pardon Caril Fugate
Letter, 2/5: Please don't pardon Caril Fugate

Caril Ann Fugate

Caril Ann Fugate (center) was convicted of murder after accompanying Charlie Starkweather on a 1958 crime spree.

 Journal Star file photo

To the pardon board: I beg of you, please do not pardon Caril Fugate.

She was released from prison at age 32. She has had her freedom for more than 43 years. If she is pardoned, her defense attorneys may seek thousands of dollars of restitution for the 18 years she was incarcerated, stating she was absolved of committing any crimes.

I feel sorry for the seven victims’ lives she could have saved by turning herself in to the two police officers that were at her front door.

Furthermore, she has never been held legally accountable for the other seven victims of Starkweather’s and her murder spree.

John Wheat Sr., Lincoln

