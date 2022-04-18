Letter: Playing to our worst selves

I was taught in my 10th-grade psychology class years ago that Madison Avenue operates on the assumption that Americans are stupid. Sales pitches are geared towards ignorance and gullibility, and it works beautifully.

Unfortunately, the same is true for election rhetoric, which is a form of advertisement. When we see Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster boast about an endorsement from former President Trump -- who thought injecting bleach was a viable COVID response, who bragged about grabbing women’s crotches, who tried to coerce the Georgia secretary of state to “find” votes to overturn a fair election and who incited a deadly insurrection at the Capitol for nonexistent voting fraud – it’s astonishing that this is regarded as an incentive for votes.

Are these the values Herbster embraces for Nebraska? Is he hoping we have forgotten or, worse, condone this appalling, dangerous behavior? I’m a non-partisan voter and place value only on character and performance, and a Trump endorsement instantly kills any chance for my vote.

I am uninterested in the blessing of an ignorant, immoral liar who caused substantial damage to the world view of American democracy. I want a candidate who isn’t hoping Nebraskans are as stupid as Madison Avenue thinks.

Larry Claassen, Lincoln

