Letter: Playing politics with real money

If Kevin McCarthy and his gang of fools refuse to raise the debt ceiling — in other words pay for the stuff we have already bought — and tank the world economy, my IRA, and my Social Security check, just to make a political point, then I swear, with my hand on a Bible, that I will never ever vote for anyone with an R behind his or her name!
And as for the so-called nonpartisan offices, I swear I will research each name, and if anyone has a background that indicates even the possibility that they might be Republicans, I will not vote for them. No matter if it is for senator, mayor, Legislature, or even dog-catcher!
And I used to be a Republican.
Klaus Yurk, Lincoln