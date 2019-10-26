As a member of the Lancaster County Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation Task Force, I have a bone to pick with Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department staff on both process and policy.
The reason the Lancaster County CAFO Task Force was created in the first place was because the planning commission and Lancaster County Commissioners thought the current set of regulations governing CAFO’s were woefully inadequate.
The CAFO task force worked from March through August to do the research, hear the public feedback, consider both and approve a set of recommendations to the planning commission and county commissioners for them to consider. Our task force did its homework, and fulfilled its difficult mission to the best of its ability.
Those recommendations deserve to be heard and considered by both the planning commission and the county commissioners. If the planning staff wants to weigh in on what they think about the Lancaster County CAFO Task Force recommendations, that is one thing.
But for staff to intervene in the process and modify the recommendations before they are presented to the planning commission and county commissioners is a very different and inappropriate matter. Who works for whom?
I ask both the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Commissioners to honor the process and accept the original set of recommendations for consideration.
In my opinion, planning staff inappropriately injected themselves into the process, causing a breach in the process. In addition, their proposed amendments don't realistically deal with the very real conflicts between rural residents.
The task force recommendations puts Lancaster County more in alignment with our neighboring counties, yet is more tolerant than other high-population counties for CAFOs. It is critical to remember that more than 99% of Lancaster County livestock producers won't be impacted by the task force recommendations, and it reflects a good neighbor policy that should guide all planning decisions.
John K. Hansen, Lincoln
President, Nebraska Farmers Union