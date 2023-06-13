The June 1 Journal Star editorial "No easy answers on social media for children" reminds me that we ignore social media at our peril. The unknown risks of artificial intelligence add to the urgency to act.

I wish this burden was not added to the work of parents and teachers. Perhaps parents could coordinate standards for electronics use with neighbors and/or parents of their child's friends and/or parents of their child's classmates.

Common shared standards would deflate the exhausting arguments, "Matt doesn't have to ..." or "Everybody else gets to ..."

Could this be taken a giant step further? Could parents throughout Lincoln come up with a list of best practices? Anyone could use or reject the guidelines.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote: "One of the curses of history is that we cannot go back and change the course leading to disasters, no matter how much we might wish to. The past has its own terrible inevitability. But it is never too late to change the future."

Nancy Packard, Lincoln