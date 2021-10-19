Letter: Placing one faith above another

As I read Monsignor Witt’s letter ("No question on start of life," Oct. 7) regarding abortion, it seemed very clear to me that he was portraying the teachings and doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church as universal and binding upon all.

He presents his church’s moral imperative as if it should be accepted by all, and if not voluntarily then with the force of law behind it. Where in the Constitution do we find sanction for one religion’s supremacy over another?

He writes that he wishes to put God and science in charge of things, but does he mean God as interpreted by and science as accepted by the Roman Catholic Church only? Do the belief systems of others have no merit in his view?

There is a wide spectrum of thought on when life truly begins. Some religious traditions, for example, teach that life begins when a baby takes its first breath, some at fetal viability, while others hold, as his church does at the moment, that life begins at conception.