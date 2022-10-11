Letter: Pitts ready to lead as sheriff

Jay Pitts is running to be the next Lancaster County sheriff, and I couldn’t think of a better candidate. My family and friends couldn’t be more excited to support our friend Jay Pitts!

I have been friends with Jay for 25 years, and we’ve worked together for quite a few of them. In my time working with Jay at Honda, he won a national Best in Customer Satisfaction Award, which speaks to his excellent communication skills. In addition to being a great communicator, he brings honesty and fairness to everything he is a part of, two traits the sheriff’s office sorely needs right now.

In terms of law enforcement knowledge, Jay has the experience and relational skills to transition our sheriff’s office into a modern agency. He has worked as a deputy, LPD officer, and Lincoln Airport law enforcement officer, and is well-known and respected in the law enforcement community. I have no doubt that he is prepared to be the next Lancaster County sheriff.

As the next sheriff, Jay will bring honesty and efficiency to the position. He will build trust between the sheriff’s office and the community it serves. Jay will accomplish this through his fantastic communication skills and by implementing the modern policing standards that he’s proposed.

Jay Pitts has my vote for Lancaster County Sheriff, and I strongly urge you to vote for him as well.

Andy Goodyear, Lincoln