Letter: Pitts is what county needs now

I have known Jay Pitts since middle school back in 1986, and he has always been a stand-up guy. Even in high school he always did the right thing and stood up for his morals and values. Jay has had a long career serving for LPD, LSO and currently Lincoln Airport Police. His values shine through with the way he treats everyone he comes into contact with, whether or not they are accused of committing a crime.

He is about working together and becoming a part of the modern times. I know his main issue is wanting to do community policing and working with our community members to help them feel safe and protected. He has served on the Lighthouse board since 2015 and believes in the mission and the young people they serve.

Jay is such a breath of fresh air and I believe he is what law enforcement needs as a leader in the next sheriff of Lancaster County. Jay will support his deputies and help them become the most successful law enforcement officer they can be. I also support his stance on allowing short sleeve shirts for the officers that have tattoos.

Many officers have served in the military, and those tattoos tell their story. I also believe it helps humanize our officers to the general public.

He loves our community and wants every citizen to believe again in law enforcement, I know he is the one to help make the necessary changes for that to happen.

Bill Michener, Lincoln