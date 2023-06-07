I have worked in the agriculture industry for many years and witnessed firsthand the importance of resilience and innovation to meet market demand. While we all hold different views, nobody can argue that our country has begun to focus on ways to decarbonize key industries.

This push does include the fuel and agriculture industries, meaning that we should embrace projects that will enable us to stay profitable and sustain our way of life.

Everyone has been talking about the carbon pipelines on the horizon for the last two years. For many of us, we have chosen to support this to preserve the strength of agriculture and ethanol in Nebraska and the Midwest. This technology will allow ethanol plants to sell their fuel on the low-carbon fuel market, ensuring profit margins remain high and stable.

What CO2 pipelines will do is bring about increased profits via the premium price producers will receive for their low-carbon ethanol. A more robust and resilient ethanol industry will directly benefit all aspects of the agriculture industry. Cattlemen like me will benefit from a consistent supply of local dried distiller grains, while corn crop farmers will benefit from high corn demand from their local ethanol plants.

Pipelines are a highly regulated and safe way to keep commerce moving in this country and bolster the economy in many ways. This technology, safer and more efficient than truck or rail, will benefit communities across Nebraska.

Support innovation and a path forward for our state by backing pipelines.

Brock Elsen, Miller