Regarding "Jane vs. Goliath" (Jan. 31), Goliath cut me a check on Jan. 29 for pivot rewiring. Apparently, Jane’s slingshot had a snowball in it instead of a rock.

I think Jane Kleeb and her supporters are overlooking the tax benefits and overwhelming safety of the pipeline compared to train or truck delivery.

I would also advise John Kerry to rig up a solar panel for his private jet rather than telling everyone to make solar panels.

Lloyd Schulz, Seward

