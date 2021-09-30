Letter: Pioneer sculptures are fitting honor

I was delighted to see that the Journal Star had picked up the Kearney Hub story, "New sculptures at The Archway recognize hard life of pioneers," (Sept. 22) on the “We Stayed” sculptures dedicated recently at the Kearney Arch as the newest outdoor attraction at this museum.

As a trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, I attended with my wife together with a good crowd on a nice day. Rhonda Seacrest of Lincoln was the generous donor who commissioned these four life-size sculptures depicting the pioneer families who came to Nebraska and “stayed.”

She chose this theme to recognize the courageous settlers who tilled the virgin prairie with horse or oxen and braved the harshness of nature from locust hordes to blizzards. This resonated with me as my great-great grandparents were such settlers north of Omaha in 1856, and the theme should resonate well with many Nebraska families who had such ancestors and who themselves have chosen to “stay.” These sculptures with their plaques with first-person messages of each family member truly touch a viewer’s heart as well as inspire his or her spirits with pride.