Regarding Gov. Jim Pillen's plan to visit the National Guard members at the U.S.-Mexico border, once again our “fiscally conservative “ governor is spending our tax dollars on something that will have little, if any, impact on Nebraskans.
With rhetoric right out of the Republican playbook, I wouldn’t be surprised if Governor Pillen follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s model and decides to put buoys wrapped in barbed wire along our southern border with Kansas. Cant be too careful.
Gary Targoff, Lincoln
