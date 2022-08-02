Letter: Pillen will spend responsibly

We need to elect representatives with a proven record of fiscal responsibility. All across this country, we see elected representatives and leaders running their states into the ground through massive and irresponsible spending.

A trend I’ve come to notice is that elected officials who have successfully run a business are more likely to have that knowledge carry over into their elected position. I would rather elect a businessman than another career politician, who has no problem spending other people's money.

When deciding who to vote for this November for governor, I look at the Biden Administration and the economic failures happening there. I want to make sure we elect someone who will mitigate the damage done to my day-to-day life by the Biden Administration and run this state with fiscal responsibility.

Jim Pillen has a long and successful career, most notably with his Agribusiness, Pillen Family Farms. Mr. Pillen knows how to be fiscally responsible and can work to make sure our state stays in the green while cutting taxes. With the business experience Mr. Pillen carries, especially in agriculture, the backbone of our state, I think the choice in who to vote for come Nov. 8 is obvious.

Shayla Hammer, Shubert