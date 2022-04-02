 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pillen will lead from the front

The past two years I have seen my children stagnate and lose valuable time that they are never going to get back because of virtual learning. The COVID-19 pandemic took many things from us. And it gave us unelected bureaucrats taking our freedoms.

Luckily, we have a great governor who fights back against unelected bureaucrats making rules and regulations, while also fighting lockdowns that came from the federal government the past few years.

Now more than ever, we need someone who will create jobs in this state. I am sick and tired of being bulldozed and sold false bills of goods by these politicians.

Charles Herbster is just another one of those politicians. He moved his company and jobs out of state and didn’t move them back when Nebraskans needed it most. Why should we believe that he now has the best interest in mind for Nebraskans when he only wants something from us?

Jim Pillen was a proponent of creating jobs during these tough times and helped keep food on the tables for over 1,000 Nebraskans during these past couple of years. In my point of view there is only one candidate in this race who has earned my vote, and that is Jim Pillen.

Once he released his education plan and I saw him in person, I made my decision. We need a leader who will lead from the front, not move jobs to Missouri and not be a puppet for an East Coast politician. Vote Jim Pillen.

Joseph Torres, Lincoln

