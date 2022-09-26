Letter: Pillen unwilling to face questions

Jim Pillen is a crafty guy.

Why? He knows that participating in any debate would totally crush his chances to become Nebraska's governor. Being confronted with questions he's unable to answer and issues about which he has no solutions would show voters that he truly is a lightweight.

Just look at his primary race: He was so aflutter and fearful, he wouldn't even debate his fellow Republican challengers. All he did was travel around the state, glad-handing and smiling to his followers, endlessly repeating all the typical talking points: Biden, CRT, socialism, Pelosi, illegal immigrants, taxes, etc. All of which prove he's little more than gossamer (which is a fine, filmy substance consisting of cobwebs usually spun by small spiders, but often seen in autumn political races).

So how could he possibly survive a face-to-face, mano-womano, Pillen vs. Carol Blood debate before the watchful discerning eyes and ears of Nebraskans? He couldn't. He'd be overwhelmed. And he is quite aware of that personal deficiency.

But he is cagey enough to accept his organization's instructions to keep away from anything that resembles an exchange of ideas and a public defense of his own beliefs.

So, no debates for the crafty but unwillin' Pillen.

Richard Dale Sullivan, Lincoln