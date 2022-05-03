 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pillen truly a Nebraskan

pillenprofile-cm008

Jim Pillen chats with people at a St. Patrick’s fish fry in Fremont, Nebraska, in March. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and hog producer, is a front-runner in the Republican race for governor.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

With less than a week left until the Republican gubernatorial primary election, there’s a sizable minority of undecided voters who still have yet to pick a camp to settle into.

I’ve been leaning towards Jim Pillen for a while now, but I wasn’t fully on board until recently. Being a soon-to-graduate college student, born and raised in Nebraska, I want to start a family and keep my life in the greatest state in the union.

Every candidate in this race claims that they are the only one who can keep the “good life” going, but I believe that only Jim Pillen has the passion, ability and vision to fulfill his promise to the state.

His story is as Nebraskan as it gets, growing up in a working-poor family, knowing the value of hard work and what it takes to provide for not only a family but a community. His parents hammered the importance of education, leading him to play for the great Tom Osborne at UNL while he studied to be a veterinarian.

This is where he met his wonderful wife, and with her, he created a wonderful company and a beautiful family. His story is similar to so many other Nebraskans, and he embodies what it means to succeed. This is why he won’t lose sight of his promises if he wins on May 10.

Ryan Secord, Lincoln

