With all due respect to Bob Hardy and letter to the editor (" Government isn't a business ," Jan. 11), I think Hardy struck out by misunderstanding Gov. Jim Pillen's approach to running state government like a business.

I hope Pillen does just that by spending our tax dollars as if they were his own, sticking to a budget, trimming fat off the payroll, making our tax dollars go further instead of the old Washington philosophy of tax and spend.