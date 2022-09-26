Letter: Pillen short on actual details

Though gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen says he’s not a politician, his actions say otherwise.

His campaign ads are formulaic political tropes -- long on promises, short on particulars and teeming with conspicuous dog whistles and yawn-inducing platitudes. His comportment in these ads is classically political, yet uniquely worrisome.

Brandishing a shotgun in the context of promoting "Christian" values is both cognitively dissonant and morally repugnant. That image suggests the brutality of the 12th century Crusades, not the benevolence of true Christianity in the 21st century. If this reflects Pillen’s concept of Christian conduct, he is a CINO — Christian In Name Only.

Motivated by an earlier tawdry photo op with a prop bible, his party’s sacred liturgy now includes, "Thou shalt pander to Christian nationalists."

Equally concerning is Pillen’s dismissiveness of public health’s most eminent spokesperson. In one ad Pillen harrumphs, "... and Fauci, don’t even get me started." Those are the cowering words of someone unwilling or unable to respond cogently to a credible voice on an important issue. (Evidenced more recently by his evading debates.) Pillen’s blithe and tacit rejection of the rigors and authority of science is troublingly inconsistent with his having earned a degree in veterinary medicine.

Pillen recently said, "Past performance is the best indicator of future success. I am a husband, father, grandfather, farmer, successful family business owner and university regent. Debating won’t change these qualities about me.”

That statement is a boilerplate word salad of deflection and dissembling that, despite Pillen’s contention, accurately characterizes today’s rambling political rhetoric.

Fine-tune your B.S. detectors. Elections are nigh.

Larry McClung, Lincoln