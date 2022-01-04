Letter: Pillen right to push broadband

I’m a year out from graduating college here in Lincoln, and I’m encountering the issue that many of my peers are, the brain drain that is killing Nebraska.

There has been a lot of investment in the state to bring students here to study, but it’s been a losing battle to get us to stay. A big reason for this is that outside of Lincoln and Omaha, there aren’t many opportunities or attractions for recent college graduates or those with skills outside of being connected directly to agriculture.

While that industry is still the lifeblood of the state, the exodus of students from the state is only hindering our progress.

Candidate Jim Pillen hits it on the head when he discusses the need for broadband infrastructure, which allows numerous other industries to spread across the state, easing the tax burden on our farmers and growing rural communities.

Jim and I both see this as the best way to keep skilled Nebraskans in the state, improve the flawed tax system and inject youth into the western communities.

Ryan Secord, Lincoln

