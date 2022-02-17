 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pillen right pick for office

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

I am an ag producer in Platte County. I am writing in support of Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor. Jim has a full set of experiences, values, education and ideas that make him the best candidate.

Jim grew up on a family farm with parents and community that taught him about personal values of faith, hard work and sharing.

Jim used these values to excel in school and athletics. His Husker experience with Tom Osborne and continuing through a veterinary degree gave him skills to build a successful pork production business.

His wife and family and faith taught him to share his time and success with the community — serving in his church, TeamMate mentoring, Columbus Hospital Board and University of Nebraska regent.

Jim listens and understands the needs of the state. He is a leader who can guide the state in building the economy while controlling and reforming taxes. He will also lead in preserving and protecting Nebraska values and constitutional values. Many of these values are under assault and need a firm leader with both conviction and understanding.

People are also reading…

All of these attributes make Jim Pillen the best choice for being the next governor of Nebraska.

Eugene Goering, Columbus

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Latest discovery by the Jan. 6 congressional committee regarding the forged electors lists by Republicans, apparently actual “stop-the-steal” …

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would…

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., one would think that the dust of lies would have settled, and the truth would rise…

Letter: Ordinance sends message

Letter: Ordinance sends message

I thank Councilwoman Sändra Washington for introducing the fairness ordinance that would establish new protections for Lincoln residents on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News