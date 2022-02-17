Letter: Pillen right pick for office

I am an ag producer in Platte County. I am writing in support of Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor. Jim has a full set of experiences, values, education and ideas that make him the best candidate.

Jim grew up on a family farm with parents and community that taught him about personal values of faith, hard work and sharing.

Jim used these values to excel in school and athletics. His Husker experience with Tom Osborne and continuing through a veterinary degree gave him skills to build a successful pork production business.

His wife and family and faith taught him to share his time and success with the community — serving in his church, TeamMate mentoring, Columbus Hospital Board and University of Nebraska regent.

Jim listens and understands the needs of the state. He is a leader who can guide the state in building the economy while controlling and reforming taxes. He will also lead in preserving and protecting Nebraska values and constitutional values. Many of these values are under assault and need a firm leader with both conviction and understanding.

All of these attributes make Jim Pillen the best choice for being the next governor of Nebraska.

Eugene Goering, Columbus

