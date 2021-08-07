Letter: Pillen resolution dangerous

Supporters of Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution before the Board of Regents will hide behind the fact that it merely opposes the “imposition of critical race theory in curriculum.” How can anyone be against the “imposition” of a theory? But what does “imposition” mean in the context of higher education?

I teach a required course in the law school. Is it an “imposition” on the students if I explain critical race theory since the students are required to be present? Is it an “imposition” if I discuss how the theory might offer a different perspective on a legal doctrine than traditional theory? Is it an “imposition” if I test them to see if they understood the theory? Or is it only an “imposition” if I require them to believe in critical race theory?

The resolution is less problematic if it only addressed the indoctrination of a student’s belief. But notwithstanding often repeated concerns that the university was indoctrinating students with “liberal thinking,” it should be evident that if we were trying to do so we are horrible at it. I haven’t noticed Nebraskans, many educated at the university, becoming more liberal over time.