Letter: Pillen resolution dangerous
Jim Pillen

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen gets a walk-through of Columbus High School in July 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Supporters of Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution before the Board of Regents will hide behind the fact that it merely opposes the “imposition of critical race theory in curriculum.” How can anyone be against the “imposition” of a theory? But what does “imposition” mean in the context of higher education?

I teach a required course in the law school. Is it an “imposition” on the students if I explain critical race theory since the students are required to be present? Is it an “imposition” if I discuss how the theory might offer a different perspective on a legal doctrine than traditional theory? Is it an “imposition” if I test them to see if they understood the theory? Or is it only an “imposition” if I require them to believe in critical race theory?

The resolution is less problematic if it only addressed the indoctrination of a student’s belief. But notwithstanding often repeated concerns that the university was indoctrinating students with “liberal thinking,” it should be evident that if we were trying to do so we are horrible at it. I haven’t noticed Nebraskans, many educated at the university, becoming more liberal over time.

Assuming Pillen only intends to address the indoctrination of a belief, one might ask why critical race theory is singled out. Shouldn’t the university also avoid “imposing” the theory that the 2020 election was stolen? Or that a minimum wage increases unemployment? Or that the COVID vaccine is part of a conspiracy to inject us all with a microchip? Even rules against “indoctrination” become tricky if you consider theories that are regarded by scientists as fact, such as the theory that gravity keeps us grounded or that evolution can help explain human development.

The lesson here is that attempting to regulate what is considered in a university classroom has always been dangerous and an historically failed enterprise.

Harvey Perlman, former chancellor, UNL

