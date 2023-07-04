So Gov. Jim Pillen is finally going to make himself available to the people he serves through “a series five town hall events across the central and western parts of the state” (Journal Star, June 28).

I suspect he won’t be scheduling events in Lincoln or Omaha any time soon; he’s too afraid he might face criticism about his policies. I believe the popular parlance for that behavior is “snowflake.”

By the way, if our governors (first Pete Ricketts and now Pillen) choose not to live in the housing we taxpayers provide for them — the Governor’s Mansion — then I think they should reimburse us for its upkeep.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln