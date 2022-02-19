 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pillen not running for president

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

Jim Pillen, stop the "hogwash" and calling people you do not know "slobs" (your words). Time to put on your big-boy pants and act like a professional.

I believe Nebraskans would be interested in your thoughts on illegal immigration, improving relationships between rural and urban communities, promoting successful joint sponsorship of legislation in the unicameral, developing comprehensive planning and budget programs to improve the interstate highways and broadband networks in rural Nebraska. If that is not enough, how about your plans to reduce property taxes and redistribute tax revenue across the state and into school districts.

You are running for governor, not president. Act like it!

Robert Bockrath, Lincoln

