Letter: Pillen not running for president

Jim Pillen, stop the "hogwash" and calling people you do not know "slobs" (your words). Time to put on your big-boy pants and act like a professional.

I believe Nebraskans would be interested in your thoughts on illegal immigration, improving relationships between rural and urban communities, promoting successful joint sponsorship of legislation in the unicameral, developing comprehensive planning and budget programs to improve the interstate highways and broadband networks in rural Nebraska. If that is not enough, how about your plans to reduce property taxes and redistribute tax revenue across the state and into school districts.